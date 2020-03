BRIEF-Eagle Pharma Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.07

March 2 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE $48.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $49.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANTICIPATES STRONG 2020 GROWTH FOR TOTAL REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPEND IN 2020, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, IS EXPECTED TO BE $46-$50 MILLION

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - SG&A SPEND IN 2020, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, IS EXPECTED TO BE $61-$64 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $56.4 MILLION IN 2019