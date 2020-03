March 17 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PROVIDING FOR REPURCHASE OF UP TO $160 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TUESDAY'S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM