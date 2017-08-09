BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.49/shr

1 Min Read
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors approved an additional share buyback program of $100 million
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - 2017 SG&A and research and development guidance remains unchanged
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - company enters into $150 million amended and restated credit agreement
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - implements initial expense reduction program
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - implements initial expense reduction program
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - have identified $10 million in expense reductions on an annualized basis which will begin impacting company's P&L in 2018