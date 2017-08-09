FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.49/shr
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.49/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors approved an additional share buyback program of $100 million

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍2017 SG&A and research and development guidance remains unchanged​

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company enters into $150 million amended and restated credit agreement​

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍implements initial expense reduction program​

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍have identified $10 million in expense reductions on an annualized basis which will begin impacting company’s P&L in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

