BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.53

May 10 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 REVENUE $46.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $48.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $95.7 MILLION, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE WAS $53.4 MILLION, AND DEBT WAS $48.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* REITERATING 2018 EXPENSE GUIDANCE

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - REGARDING RYANODEX, EXPECTS TO MEET AGAIN SHORTLY WITH OFFICIALS FROM U.S. MILITARY TO FORMALIZE CLINICAL AND REGULATORY PLANS

* EAGLE PHARMA - DECIDED TO LAUNCH TENTATIVELY APPROVED BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE 500ML SOLUTION, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF FINAL APPROVAL FROM FDA