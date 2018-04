April 17 (Reuters) - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc:

* EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF NOTES

* EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

* EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF 2028 NOTES TO REDEEM COMPANY’S UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: