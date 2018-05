May 17 (Reuters) - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME AND REALIZED CAPITAL GAINS OF $0.50 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

* Q1 2018 GAAP NET INCOME (INCLUSIVE OF UNREALIZED MARK-TO-MARKET LOSSES) OF $0.39 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

* EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY- NAV AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 $355.2 MILLION, OR $16.65 PER COMMON SHARE, $0.48 PER COMMON SHARE LOWER THAN CO'S NAV AS OF MARCH 31, 2017