Jan 4 (Reuters) - EarlySalary:

* ANNOUNCED SERIES B FUNDING OF 1 BILLION RUPEES LED BY EIGHT ROADS VENTURES INDIA Source text - [FinTech Start-up EarlySalary Raises Rs. 100 Crores as Series B funding from Eight Roads Ventures & existing investors - EarlySalary is India’s 1st fintech start-up to offer Salary Advances and Instant Cash Loans on a mobile app - With this infusion, EarlySalary targets to grow monthly volume to 100,000 loans]