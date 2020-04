BRIEF-Earthasia International Holdings Updates On Ops

April 2 (Reuters) - Earthasia International Holdings Ltd :

* EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- SAVE FOR A RESTAURANT IN ITALY, ALL CATERING OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN RESUMED SINCE LATE MARCH 2020

* EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - PRODUCTION FACTORY IN JIXI, HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE, PRC COMMENCED PRODUCTION SINCE 1 APRIL

* EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - FULL PRODUCTION PRODUCTION AT FACTORY IN JIXI, HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE, EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED BY END OF APRIL