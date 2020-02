Feb 17 (Reuters) - Earthasia International Holdings Ltd :

* CERTAIN OPERATIONS OF GROUP IN PRC HAVE BEEN HALTED SINCE CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS AND HAVE NOT RESUMED

* CO TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF GRAPHENE PRODUCTION FACTORY IN JIXI, HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE

* FOLLOWED GOVERNMENT POLICIES TO SUSPEND RESTAURANTS IN SHANGHAI AND CHENGDU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)