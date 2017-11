Nov 20 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF BAKKEN ASSETS

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS BAKKEN ASSETS FOR APPROXIMATELY $27 MILLION IN CASH TO AN UNAFFILIATED PARTY​