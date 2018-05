May 23 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc:

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC - BORROWING BASE INCREASES 22%; LIQUIDITY EXCEEDS $200 MILLION

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS