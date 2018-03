March 14 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc:

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $35.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 9,071 BOEPD UP 94% OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES 2018 CAPEX $170 MLN‍​

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION BETWEEN 12,000 BOEPD – 12,500 BOEPD ‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10, REVENUE VIEW $33.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)