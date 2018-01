Jan 22 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc:

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $170 MILLION

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC SEES 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 12,000 BOEPD- 12,500 BOEPD

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC SAYS ESTIMATED ITS OIL AND GAS SALES VOLUMES FOR Q4 AT APPROXIMATELY 824,000 BOE OR AN AVERAGE OF APPROXIMATELY 8,955 BOEPD