BRIEF-Ease2pay: Expects COVID-19 Virus Outbreak To Have Impact On Its Forecasts

April 1 (Reuters) - EASE2PAY NV:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EASE2PAY HAS SEEN LASTING DECLINE IN THE NUMBER OF CAR-RELATED PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS SINCE MID-MARCH

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WHERE POSSIBLE, APPROPRIATE MEASURES SHALL ALSO BE TAKEN TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE

* ON 18 DEC 2019, SHAREHOLDER THE INTERNET OF CARS V.O.F. MADE A CREDIT FACILITY OF €650,000 AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY, OF WHICH €188,000 IS UNUSED AS OF 1 APRIL 2020

* IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT AND CONSEQUENCES OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS ON THE COMPANY

* WHERE POSSIBLE, APPROPRIATE MEASURES ARE ALSO TAKEN TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE

* EASE2PAY EXPECTS CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE IMPACT ON ITS FORECASTS AND THUS ON WILLINGNESS OF EXTERNAL PARTIES AND CAPITAL MARKET TO FINANCE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)