May 4 (Reuters) - Ease2pay NV:

* POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FIGURES 2019

* AS OF THE 15 MARCH COVID-19 MEASURES, EASE2PAY SAW A SHARP DROP IN NUMBER OF PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS

* WITH INCREASE IN CAR USE AT THE END OF APRIL, THE NUMBER OF PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS ROSE AGAIN

* IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 THERE WAS SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN NUMBER OF PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR