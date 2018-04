BRIEF-East West Bancorp Reoprts Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.13 Excluding Items

April 19 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc:

* EAST WEST BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 OF $187 MILLION AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.28, BOTH UP BY 120% FROM THE PRIOR QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $326.7 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF $7.0 MILLION, OR 2% LINKED QUARTER

* REAFFIRM OUR OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER