BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q3 diluted EPS of $0.91

Oct 19 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bancorp reports net income for third quarter 2017 of $132.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.91, both up by 12% from the prior quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $352.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.9 million

* Qtrly ‍net interest income totaled $303.2 million, a 5% increase from $290.1 million​

* East West Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted net interest income of $298.6 million increased by $14.8 million or 5% sequentially​

* East West Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.89​