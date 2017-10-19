FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q3 diluted EPS of $0.91
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q3 diluted EPS of $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bancorp reports net income for third quarter 2017 of $132.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.91, both up by 12% from the prior quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $352.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.9 million

* Qtrly ‍net interest income totaled $303.2 million, a 5% increase from $290.1 million​

* East West Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted net interest income of $298.6 million increased by $14.8 million or 5% sequentially​

* East West Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.89​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.