June 11 (Reuters) - East West Banking Corp:

* PLANS TO BOOK 10 BILLION PESOS IN PREEMPTIVE LOANS PROVISIONS THIS YEAR

* 4-MNTH NET INCOME 2.7 BILLION PESOS

* "SETTING ASIDE HIGHER PROVISIONS FOR POTENTIALLY HIGHER NPLS IN ANTICIPATION OF THE ADVERSE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE VIRUS"