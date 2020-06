June 17 (Reuters) - East West Banking Corp:

* SEES 5 BILLION PESOS TO 6 BILLION PESOS NET INCOME IN 2020

* EXPECTED ROAE OF AROUND 22% IN 2020

* PLANS TO BOOK 10 BILLION PESOS ‘PREEMPTIVE PROVISIONS’ IN 2020 IN ANTICIPATION OF ADVERSE EFFECT OF PANDEMIC

* BOARD DOESN'T PLAN TO DECLARE DIVIDENDS