Nov 9 (Reuters) - East West Banking Corp

* 9-month net income 3.75 billion pesos , up 60 pct‍​

* 9-month net revenues 18.4 billion pesos, up 17 pct ‍​

* On track to end 2017 with net income of 4.8 billion pesos