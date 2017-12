BRIEF-Easterly Acquisition And JH Capital Provide Business And Transaction Updates To Investors

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Easterly Acquisition Corp:

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION AND JH CAPITAL PROVIDE BUSINESS AND TRANSACTION UPDATES TO INVESTORS

* ‍JH CAPITAL‘S ESTIMATE FOR 2018E ECONOMIC EARNINGS INCREASED BY ABOUT 12 PCT TO $56 MILLION SINCE JUNE 30, 2017 PROJECTIONS​

* JH CAPITAL​ ‍NOW ANTICIPATES OUTPERFORMING ITS CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT ESTIMATE FOR 2018 BY $10 MILLION

* JH CAPITAL NOW ANTICIPATES CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT ESTIMATE TO DEPLOY A TOTAL OF $219 MILLION FOR 2018

* ‍SCHEDULED SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON DEC 14, TO EXTEND DATE BY WHICH CO TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION TO MARCH 31, 2018​

* JH CAPITAL NOW SEES NET LOSS OF $25 MILLION FOR 2017, NET LOSS OF $4 MILLION FOR 2018 AND NET INCOME OF $67 MILLION FOR 2019