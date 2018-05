BRIEF-Easterly Acquisition Corp. And JH Capital Group Holdings Are In Discussions To Terminate Investment Agreement

May 10 (Reuters) - Easterly Acquisition Corp:

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION CORP. AND JH CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC ARE IN DISCUSSIONS TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT AND ABANDON THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION - IF INVESTMENT AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED, COS WILL ABANDON BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION CONTEMPLATED BY INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION - WILL EVALUATE IF IT WILL SEEK MORE TIME TO COMPLETE INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION OR IF IT WILL CEASE ALL OPERATIONS

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION - IN EVENT OF CO'S LIQUIDATION, THERE WILL BE NO DISTRIBUTION WITH RESPECT TO ITS WARRANTS AND WARRANTS WILL EXPIRE WORTHLESS