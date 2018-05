May 8 (Reuters) - Easterly Government Properties Inc :

* EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.31

* SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE – FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31

* FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MILLION OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $36 MILLION VERSUS $29.9 MILLION

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon: