March 1 (Reuters) - Easterly Government Properties Inc :

* EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.32

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.31 - $1.35