BRIEF-Eastern Bankshares Files For Offering Of Shares Of Common Stock

June 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Bankshares Inc:

* EASTERN BANKSHARES FILES FOR OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* EASTERN BANKSHARES - OFFERING COMMON SHARES FOR SALE IN CONNECTION WITH CONVERSION OF EASTERN BANK CORP TO STOCK FORM OF ORGANIZATION FROM MUTUAL

* EASTERN BANKSHARES SAYS OFFERING OF UP TO 175.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR SALE AT $10.00 PER SHARE

* EASTERN BANKSHARES SAYS MAY SELL UP TO 201.7 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BECAUSE OF DEMAND FOR SHARES

* EASTERN BANKSHARES SAYS EXPECT TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “EBC”

* EASTERN BANKSHARES SAYS ENGAGED KEEFE BRUYETTE & WOODS INC TO BE SELLING AGENT, ASSISTING US IN SELLING THE SHARES Source text : (bit.ly/30TTTnT)