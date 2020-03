March 31 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* EASTERN CAPITAL LTD REPORTS 28.7% STAKE IN IBIO INC AS OF MARCH 19 - SEC FILING

* EASTERN CAPITAL LTD - HAD EARLIER REPORTED 35.6% STAKE IN IBIO INC AS OF FEB 12 Source text: bit.ly/2QXtzn1 Further company coverage: