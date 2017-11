Nov 6 (Reuters) - Eastern Co:

* EASTERN CO SAYS ‍SALES FOR Q3 2017 WERE $56.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $33.5 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​ - SEC FILING

* EASTERN CO - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 ‍​

* EASTERN CO - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 ‍​

* EASTERN CO - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36‍​