Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE REVERSAL OF 2016-2017 PROVISION FOR PRODUCTION CAPACITY RESTRUCTURE WORTH EGP 1.55 BILLION

* REVERSAL OF EGP 1.55 BILLION PROVISION AMOUNT INCREASES 2016-2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX TO EGP 2.98 BLN FROM EGP 1.78 BLN REPORTED EARLIER Source: (bit.ly/2x9r44r) Further company coverage: