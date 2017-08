July 25 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO

* EXPECTS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT EGP 300 MILLION FOR FY 2017-2018, DUE TO PRICE HIKE OF SOME CIGARETTE BRANDS

* SAYS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT EGP 300 MILLION IS IN ADDITION TO CO'S REVENUE FORECAST OF EGP 12.23 BILLION FOR 2017-2018 Source: (bit.ly/2ux5E1H)