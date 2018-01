Jan 16(Reuters) - Eastern Media International Corp

* Says co’s unit Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure Co Ltd acquires 15,200 shares of Strawberry Cosmetics Holdings Limited(BVI), at the price of $35.3 million in total (about T$1.06 billion)

* Says unit holds 76 percent stake in Strawberry Cosmetics Holdings Limited(BVI)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6xi9e2

