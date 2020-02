Feb 18 (Reuters) - Eastern & Oriental Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 119.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 257 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 8.8 MILLION RGT

* RECENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK ADVERSELY IMPACTED HOTEL OCCUPANCY

* EXPECTING SLOWER PROPERTY SALES IN THE NEAR TERM FROM BOTH LOCAL & FOREIGN MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: