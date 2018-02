Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eastern Co:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 SALES $54.1 MILLION VERSUS $34.1 MILLION

* IN FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, INCURRED AN INCREMENTAL ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF $2.5 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2nQyWGa] Further company coverage: