April 29 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES AUDITED 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

* FY 2017 NAV OF $37.43 PER SHARE - INCREASED FROM $36.35 AT YE2016

* FY NET LOSS FOR PERIOD OF $10.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $70.5 MILLION IN 2016 MAINLY RESULT OF LESS FOREIGN EXCHANGE LOSSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: