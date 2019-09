Sept 3 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED (EPH) EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFIT FOR THE 1HY 2019 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS A NET PROFIT BETWEEN US$ 20 - 30 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF YEAR 2019

* EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS-EXPECTS GAIN FROM FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN USD EQUIVALENT IN H1 2019 VERSUS LOSS REFLECTED IN H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: