April 2 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* ACQUIRES HOTEL PROPERTY IN BERLIN ENCOMPASSING 20,160 SQM

* SUCCESSFUL SIGNING OF ACQUISITION OF 89.9% OF INTEREST IN NHOW HOTEL IN BERLIN, GERMANY FROM JESTA GROUP AND ITS PARTNER

* PARTIES TO TRANSACTION AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE ACQUISITION PRICE TO PUBLIC