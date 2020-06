June 19 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED (EPH) RENAMES THE COMPANY TO “EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS” AND ANNOUNCES A CHANGE IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

