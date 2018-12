Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED (EPH): THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL UPDATE

* EASTERN PROPERTY - DURING FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018 EPH RENTAL PROPERTIES GENERATED $51.63 MILLION OF NET RENTAL INCOME (9 MONTHS 2017: $52.13 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: