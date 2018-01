Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eastgroup Properties Inc:

* EASTGROUP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.14

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $4.45 TO $4.55

* ESTIMATED FFO PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.45 TO $4.55