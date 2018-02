Feb 1 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.01

* QUARTERLY SALES REVENUE $2,362 MILLION VERSUS $2,188 MILLION

* SAYS EXPECTS ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018 TO BE BETWEEN 8-12 PERCENT - SEC FILING