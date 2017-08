July 27 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.98

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.00

* Eastman Chemical Co qtrly revenue $2.42 billion versus $2.30 billion

* Eastman Chemical says its expectations for adjusted 2017 EPS growth have improved to 10-12 percent compared with 2016 versus the previous 8-12 percent