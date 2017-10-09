BRIEF--Eastman Chemical updates full-year 2017 earnings outlook

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co

* Updates full-year 2017 earnings expectations including preliminary expectations of impact of Kingsport operational incident

* Says it expects to be toward high end of earlier projected range of 10-12 percent adjusted eps growth in 2017 excluding impact of Kingsport incident

* Says ‍financial impact of recent hurricanes in U.S is expected to be neutral, with varying impacts by segment in 2017​

* Says ‍“underlying business conditions in Q3 were strong across company and are expected to continue into Q4​”

* Says ‍on October 4, 2017, company had an operational incident in Kingsport site’s coal gasification operations area​

* Says ‍all areas of manufacturing facility at the Kingsport site are returning to normal operations except Coal Gasification Operation​

* Says Kingsport incident is preliminarily​ ‍expected to impact operating earnings by between $50 and $100 million, mostly in Q4 2017

* Says ‍there were no serious injuries, no impact to human health or environment operational incident in Kingsport site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: