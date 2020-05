BRIEF-Eastman Kodak Says Uncertainty About Return To Positive Cash Flow Raise Doubt About Ability To Continue As Going Concern

May 12 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co:

* EASTMAN KODAK - LACK OF CERTAINTY REGARDING RETURN TO POSITIVE CASH FLOW RAISE SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN

* EASTMAN KODAK - SALES VOLUMES IN Q2 EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, COLLECTIONS OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE EXPECTED TO SLOW DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EASTMAN KODAK SAYS REDUCING OPERATING COSTS, LARGELY BEGINNING IN Q2, THROUGH USE OF TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS AND PAY CUTS FOR EMPLOYEES Source text: (bit.ly/3bkXWeI) Further company coverage: