March 15 (Reuters) - Eastnine Ab (Publ):

* EASTNINE NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES TWO NEW CANDIDATES AND A NEW CHAIRMAN

* LISELOTTE HJORTH IS NOMINATED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* ‍CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS GÖRAN BRONNER AND CHAIRMAN LARS O GRÖNSTEDT HAVE DECLINED RE-ELECTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)