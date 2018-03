March 21 (Reuters) - Eastnine Ab (Publ):

* EASTNINE DIVESTS REMAINING HOLDING IN EAST CAPITAL EASTERN EUROPE SMALL CAP FUND

* SAYS ‍WITH THESE TRANSACTIONS AND PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FUND REDEMPTION IN JANUARY, EASTNINE WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY EUR 16.3M IN Q1 2018, EQUIVALENT TO A DISCOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 15% AGAINST FUND'S NAV PER DECEMBER 31, 2017​