March 21 (Reuters) - EASTNINE AB (PUBL):

* EASTNINE SELLS ITS STAKE IN KOMERCIJALNA BANKA SKOPJE

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 13.9M, WHICH IS EUR 3.6M OR 34.9% ABOVE FAIR VALUE AS OF 31 DEC 2017​

* ‍SALE GIVES EASTNINE A TOTAL RETURN ON ITS INVESTMENT OF 26.4% AND AN IRR OF 3.8% SINCE FEBRUARY 2011​

* ‍SOLD ITS ENTIRE HOLDING OF 10.0% IN MACEDONIAN BANK KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD SKOPJE​