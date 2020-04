BRIEF-Eastnine Updates On Corona Crisis Impact

April 3 (Reuters) - Eastnine AB (publ):

* THE CORONA CRISIS FORCES EASTNINE’S ASSOCIATED COMPANY MFG’S STORES TO STAY CLOSED

* CORONA CRISIS HAS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EASTNINE’S ASSOCIATED COMPANY, RUSSIAN FASHION CHAIN, MELON FASHION GROUP (MFG)

* CORONA CRISIS HAS ALSO WEAKENED RUBLE’S EXCHANGE RATE AGAINST EURO DURING Q1 OF 2020

* MFG STORES ARE CLOSED FROM APRIL 1, 2020 AND ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR REST OF MONTH

* E-COMMERCE, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF COMPANY'S SALES BEFORE CORONA PANDEMIC, IS STILL RUNNING