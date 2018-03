March 29 (Reuters) - Eastern Platinum Ltd:

* EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR SHENG (SAM) WANG

* EASTERN PLATINUM LTD - ‍RESIGNATION OF SHENG WANG FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT DUE TO HIS "INCREASING EXTERNAL COMMITMENTS​"