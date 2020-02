Feb 24 (Reuters) - EASY SOFTWARE AG:

* CORRECTS EBITDA FORECAST FOR FY 2019 BY UP TO MINUS 10%

* FY SALES ARE JUST UNDER EUR 51 MILLION (FORECAST: EUR 51 TO 53 MILLION, 2018: EUR 46.6 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA SEEN UP TO 10% LOWER THAN THE LOWER END OF THE FORECAST RANGE OF EUR 4.7 MILLION TO EUR 5.7 MILLION