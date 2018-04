April 30 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG:

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 3.0 MILLION (2016: EUR 2.0 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: SALES GROWTH OF 5-10% AND EBITDA MARGIN IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 1.9 MILLION (2016: EUR 0.6 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES TO EUR 45 MILLION TO EUR 47 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROUP EBITDA OF EUR 3.5 MILLION TO EUR 4.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)